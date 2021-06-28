Museum of Health Care wants stories of COVID-19 experiences
KINGSTON — The Museum of Health Care at Kingston is looking for people from across Canada to come forward and provide personal stories on how they were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The nationwide notice calls for information in an effort to lay the foundation for a future COVID-19 collection at the museum, a news release stated.
The project is to include an artifact collection, an archive of narratives, a manuscript and a lecture.
“The project will explore the lived experience of Canadians and Canadian residents during the COVID-19 pandemic to record information regarding everyday life for future research,” the release said. “The value of personal experiences of this pandemic cannot be understated.”
Savannah Sewell, the museum’s Margaret Angus Research Fellow, is leading the project.
“This project means the world to me because it will provide a holistic and detail-oriented research base that is so unique,” Sewell said in the release. “Researchers in the future won’t have the problems that colleagues and I have had in the present, while researching things like the Spanish flu, when they research COVID-19 because we’re preparing for their work. How exciting is it that this project could mean that in 100 years, no one has to use the word unprecedented, or that they might know what to expect a little better than we did … we will have given them everyday details that make learning so much easier.”
Canadians who have suffered illness from COVID-19 or a personal loss of any kind from the pandemic are encouraged to participate in the project and share their personal stories.
The museum would also like to hear from those currently employed in government, education and health care, or business owners who have been affected by COVID-19 or have had their lives drastically altered due to the pandemic.
All stories, in any form, are welcome, the release said.
Stories can be submitted by video, email or handwritten letter.
Dr. Ian Gemmill, the former medical officer of health for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health, who retired in 2017 and is now the collection project supervisor at the museum, said history is being made every day during the pandemic.
“It is critically important that the events be recorded so that future generations understand what happened and how we as a society responded. This project will lay the foundation for the museum’s chronicling of the pandemic,” he said in the release.
The museum has had a good response so far to an earlier call for COVID-19 material artifacts such as vaccination vials, personal protective equipment and other related medical items.
“These items will be an excellent addition to its already well-established collections from past pandemics,” the release said.
As Canada’s foremost resource for medical and health-related artifacts, the Museum of Health Care is a natural choice to head this project, the release said.
The museum has a collection of more than 35,000 items, some of which are the last of their kind, and the museum has the expertise to capture this monumental time in history for future generations, the release said.
Anyone interested in participating in the COVID-19 collection project can contact the Museum of Health Care at museum@kingstonhsc.ca or 613-548-2419.
