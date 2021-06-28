Museum of Health Care wants stories of COVID-19 experiences

Article content

KINGSTON — The Museum of Health Care at Kingston is looking for people from across Canada to come forward and provide personal stories on how they were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nationwide notice calls for information in an effort to lay the foundation for a future COVID-19 collection at the museum, a news release stated.

The project is to include an artifact collection, an archive of narratives, a manuscript and a lecture.

“The project will explore the lived experience of Canadians and Canadian residents during the COVID-19 pandemic to record information regarding everyday life for future research,” the release said. “The value of personal experiences of this pandemic cannot be understated.”

Savannah Sewell, the museum’s Margaret Angus Research Fellow, is leading the project.

“This project means the world to me because it will provide a holistic and detail-oriented research base that is so unique,” Sewell said in the release. “Researchers in the future won’t have the problems that colleagues and I have had in the present, while researching things like the Spanish flu, when they research COVID-19 because we’re preparing for their work. How exciting is it that this project could mean that in 100 years, no one has to use the word unprecedented, or that they might know what to expect a little better than we did … we will have given them everyday details that make learning so much easier.”