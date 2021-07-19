Napanee animal centre gives American dogs a fresh start
The Ontario SPCA Lennox and Addington Animal Centre in Napanee has received two young dogs from the United States in a re-homing effort that will allow the dogs to find homes in Ontario and make space for more animals in their former shelters south of the border.
The two puppies, named Daisy and Cora, are females less than a year old. Daisy is a mixed breed and Cora is a German Shepherd.
Napanee animal centre gives American dogs a fresh start Back to video
Daisy and Cora are two of nine dogs from the United States to be given a fresh start in Canada thanks to a transport organized by the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals SPCA and Humane Society in partnership with American animal organizations.
The nine dogs arrived in Ontario late last week. The other seven dogs were re-homed to the Ontario SPCA Leeds and Grenville Animal Centre in Brockville and the Ontario SPCA Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry Animal Centre in Cornwall.
According to a news release from the Ontario SPCA Lennox and Addington Animal Centre, partnering animal organizations south of the border reached out for help from the Ontario SPCA in late May. The organization was quick to step up.
“Since then, the Ontario SPCA has welcomed over 60 dogs from the U.S. who were facing an uncertain future due to animal shelters at capacity south of the border,” the news release said.
Bonnie Bishop, transfer team lead with animal protection services for the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, told the Whig-Standard that the Ontario SPCA felt it had the resources to welcome some of these animals.
“We have a large capacity with 12 shelters in the province of Ontario, but we found ourselves very low in numbers, with people wanting to adopt and we didn’t have a lot of animals to adopt,” Bishop said in an interview. “We were contacted by some groups from the U.S. saying, ‘Are you able to help?’ Some of the southern states have a very high capacity and not a lot of options for re-homing because the dogs are literally coming in quicker than they can find homes for them. It’s a pretty desperate situation.”
Article content
Bishop said the organization’s American partnerships are relatively new, with most of the dogs coming from North Carolina.
Dogs aren’t the only animals being re-homed: the Ontario SPCA has also facilitated a transfer of cats from Texas.
According to Bishop, the Ontario SPCA is committed to aiding animals from all over as long as it is in the position to do so.
“We will continue to help wherever the need is great. We work with organizations within the province of Ontario and outside of Ontario,” Bishop explained.
“We’re constantly partnering with other organizations and agencies both intraprovincially within our province and now internationally, and we’ll continue to help in whatever capacity that we can in order to be able to help animals.”
Esther McCutcheon, the manager of Ontario SPCA Lennox and Addington Animal Centre, said that Daisy and Cora are the first American dogs to arrive at Ontario SPCA’s Napanee location.
“They’re absolutely lovely dogs. Hopefully, we will have them available for adoption soon. They’re still settling in and we’re still making sure they’re all healthy and good to go,” McCutcheon explained.
Daisy and Cora have the necessary health certificates and proof of vaccination required to cross the border into Canada. In addition, the dogs will be spayed, fully vaccinated, treated for any health concerns and micro-chipped before they are ready to find their forever homes, like all dogs and cats that leave the centre for adoption.
McCutcheon said the Lennox and Addington Animal Centre appreciates its relationship with organizations in the United States.
“Number one, we’re happy to help the folks that need help down south. Number two, it gives these animals a really good chance at a lovely home,” she said. “I think these two girls are going to do great as Canadian dogs.”
Those interested in adopting one of these dogs or making a donation towards the costs of the re-homing mission can visit ontariospca.ca.