The Ontario SPCA Lennox and Addington Animal Centre in Napanee has received two young dogs from the United States in a re-homing effort that will allow the dogs to find homes in Ontario and make space for more animals in their former shelters south of the border.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The two puppies, named Daisy and Cora, are females less than a year old. Daisy is a mixed breed and Cora is a German Shepherd.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Napanee animal centre gives American dogs a fresh start Back to video

Daisy and Cora are two of nine dogs from the United States to be given a fresh start in Canada thanks to a transport organized by the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals SPCA and Humane Society in partnership with American animal organizations.

The nine dogs arrived in Ontario late last week. The other seven dogs were re-homed to the Ontario SPCA Leeds and Grenville Animal Centre in Brockville and the Ontario SPCA Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry Animal Centre in Cornwall.

According to a news release from the Ontario SPCA Lennox and Addington Animal Centre, partnering animal organizations south of the border reached out for help from the Ontario SPCA in late May. The organization was quick to step up.

“Since then, the Ontario SPCA has welcomed over 60 dogs from the U.S. who were facing an uncertain future due to animal shelters at capacity south of the border,” the news release said.

Bonnie Bishop, transfer team lead with animal protection services for the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, told the Whig-Standard that the Ontario SPCA felt it had the resources to welcome some of these animals.

“We have a large capacity with 12 shelters in the province of Ontario, but we found ourselves very low in numbers, with people wanting to adopt and we didn’t have a lot of animals to adopt,” Bishop said in an interview. “We were contacted by some groups from the U.S. saying, ‘Are you able to help?’ Some of the southern states have a very high capacity and not a lot of options for re-homing because the dogs are literally coming in quicker than they can find homes for them. It’s a pretty desperate situation.”