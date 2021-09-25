New exhibition looks at refugees and Queen's University

A new exhibition at Queen’s University looks at stories of forced migration in relation to the school and its community.

“Queen’s Refuge: Refugees and the University,” which opened Friday, “looks at an array of different stories, from those who arrive in Kingston and made the city their new home to others who stayed here briefly before leaving for elsewhere,” the exhibition’s description reads.

The exhibition — compiled by Queen’s University undergraduate students Megan Zelle, Aerin Levitt and Nicholas KingHill, archivist Heather Home, librarian Brendan Edwards and historian Swen Steinberg — can be found at the W.D. Jordan Rare Books and Special Collections on the second floor of Douglas Library, 93 University Ave.

The exhibition is open Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., until Nov. 26.