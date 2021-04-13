New, existing small businesses can apply for up to $5,000 KEDCO grant

Existing and would-be local small businesses are invited to apply for Kingston Economic Development Corporation Starter Company Plus funding.

Applications are now open for up to $5,000 in funding to support business operations.

Starter Company Plus is offered through KEDCO with funding from the province, a news release on Tuesday said.

The program is designed to provide training for business owners who are either launching a new venture or have been in business for less than five years.

The competitive program provides business owners an opportunity to pitch for funding.

“This program gives both existing and potential entrepreneurs an opportunity to learn how to either grow their businesses or to learn how to launch new businesses,” KEDCO’s Norman Musengimana, business development manager, small business and entrepreneurship, said in a news release.

Participants will have to participate in a weeklong virtual business boot camp, when they will receive insights into business startup and expansion as well as business plan templates such as cash flow projections and business plans.

Musengimana said the boot camp component is conducted by an expert, who has been leading entrepreneurship and business planning training programs for a long time, and is a great opportunity to learn directly from an experienced facilitator.