New outbreak accounts for two of nine new COVID-19 cases in region

Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston region on Thursday, two of them connected to a new outbreak at a “manufacturing/industrial” workplace, according to statistics provided by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health.

The location of the outbreak hasn’t been disclosed publicly yet, and public health only does so if there is a risk to the community.

Meanwhile, last week’s outbreak at a west-end construction site that infected 47 people is now down to 17 active cases as 30 of them are now considered resolved.

In all, 32 cases were reported Thursday as resolved.

Of the nine new cases announced Thursday, one of them — a man in his 60s — was travel-related.

How three people — two males between 18 and 29 years of age and a female in her 30s — were infected is currently under investigation by public health.

The final three cases — two females between 10 and 17 years old and a male in his 30s — were the result of close contact.

Nine variants of concern were discovered in previously reported cases.

With 32 cases now considered resolved, the active case count in the Kingston region dropped to 102.