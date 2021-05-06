New resource helps students, teachers learn about gender identity, expression protections

“Gegi will offer students and their loved ones a comprehensive toolkit for situations where they are experiencing gender expression or gender identity discrimination at school, whether the source is another student, staff member, rule or common practice that hasn’t been updated to reflect changes in the law of the province,” Airton stated in the release.

The online resource — created by researcher Lee Airton, who teaches gender and sexuality studies in education at Queen’s, and Kyle Kirkup, associate professor in the faculty of law (common law section) at the University of Ottawa — uses a unicorn named Gegi to help guide students to “acquire information and tools to self-advocate” in their school and school board, a news release from the university reads.

A new website, developed, in part, by an associate professor at Queen’s University, aims to help elementary and high school students and educators find out more information about gender identity and gender expression human rights protections.

The goal of the project is “to fostering ‘trickle-up’ systemic change in Ontario’s K-12 publicly funded school system, one student at a time, through access to knowledge and skills,” the release continued. That knowledge and those skills are typically held by legal professionals.

“Over the past two decades, governments at all levels have added explicit gender expression and gender identity protections to their human rights codes,” Kirkup stated. “But laws on the books don’t necessarily translate into meaningful change on the ground. By providing Ontario K-12 students and their loved ones with cutting-edge legal information, we hope to facilitate access to justice.”

Gegi.ca, which was created in the wake of a study by Airton and Kirkup, will feature two dedicated student and staff web pages on gegi.ca for both Catholic and public school boards (in French and in English).

“These pages connect students and their loved ones or staff directly to relevant board policies and suggest what a Gegi visitor can do or whom to contact if their board has not yet updated its policies,” the release reads. “Students are also invited to download and share information about their gender identity or gender expression human rights in relation to athletics, field trips and washroom or changing room access directly with school staff or administration.”

For more information about the program and the resources available, go to gegi.ca.