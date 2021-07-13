New website outlines university's plan for returning students, staff

Queen’s University has launched a new website outlining its preparations for the planned return of students, faculty, and staff to campus this fall.

The university intends to hold in-person, on-campus instruction in September.

“The website establishes guidance for a safe return, outlines core health and safety measures, and directs the campus community to resources to facilitate a safe, supported, and collaborative return to university life,” a news release printed in the Queen’s Gazette said.

The website offers up-to-date information for students, staff and faculty on how the university is collaborating with public health authorities to ensuree a safe return to campus. There are pages about health and safety for students, faculty and staff, as well as information about hospitality services, athletics and recreation facilities, and libraries.

The campus reopening framework, found on the website, outlines the institution’s priorities in its planning. These priorities include the return of students, faculty, and teaching assistants to in-person teaching, some in-person access to all student support services, and opening libraries with full access.

The framework was created by the university’s Fall Planning Operations Working Group, which includes “representatives from all faculties, schools, and many shared service units across campus.” Input was also provided by union groups and joint health and safety committees.

Many of the university’s faculties are planning a limited number of online courses in the fall for students unable to attend in-person, but the majority of courses will return to in-person classes in September.