No new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health on Wednesday.

One additional case was reported as resolved, and one previously reported case has been identified as a false positive. There are now nine active cases of COVID-19 in the local public health region.

Nine active cases of COVID-19 in Kingston region

According to the public health twitter account, 75 per cent of adults in the region have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Public health is encouraging all eligible residents to get both doses of vaccine, and is also reminding students to get their second dose this week in order to be fully vaccinated before the start of the school year.