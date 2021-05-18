Nine new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston area

Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health on Tuesday.

Fourteen cases were said to be resolved, lowering the total of active cases to 66.

One new case has been hospitalized, putting hospitalization numbers at four, with three cases in the intensive care unit and three on ventilators.

The new cases include two females in the 19 to 29 age group and a female in her 40s (close contact), a female 18 to 29 (under investigation), and two boys under 10 years old, one boy in the 10 to 17 age bracket and two adult males in their 30s and 60s (close contact).

Public health also announced that more than 1,500 appointments are now available for the COVID-19 vaccination at the Kingston Memorial Centre. Book directly at ow.ly/N6HC50EPIpY.