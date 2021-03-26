Nine new COVID-19 cases, 19 resolved in Kingston region

There were nine new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region Friday.

Five of the cases — two females under 10 years of age, a male in his 20s and another in his 50s, and a female in her 50s — are the result of close contact.

The remaining four cases — a female between 10 and 19 years of age, a female in her 30s and another in her 40s, and a male in his 60s — are currently being investigated by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health.

There were no cases showing a variant of concern on Friday.

While there were nine new cases, 19 are now considered resolved, leaving 77 active cases in KFL&A.