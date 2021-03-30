Nine new COVID-19 cases, two in hospital in Kingston region

There were nine new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Kingston region on Tuesday.

Seven of the cases — a male between 10 and 19 years of age, three females in their 20s, two females and a male in their 50s — are currently under investigation by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health.

The remaining two — a male between 10 and 19 years of age and a female in her 80s — were the result of close contact.

One case showing a variant of concern was reported.

Eight of the active cases are now deemed resolved, putting the total of active cases at 60.

Public health said Tuesday that two people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, but that neither was in the intensive care unit.

In fact, “we expect those individuals will be discharged very shortly from the hospital,” medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said.