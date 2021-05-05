Nineteen new COVID-19 cases in Kingston region Wednesday

Article content

Nineteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston region on Wednesday.

Three cases — a male between 18 and 29 years of age, another male in his 30s and one in his 50s — are connected to a recent outbreak.

Nine of the remaining cases were the result of close contact: a female between 18 and 29, two females in their 30s and a fourth in her 40s; a male under 10 years of age, another male between 18 and 29, another in his 40s and two in their 50s.

How seven of the cases — a female and three males between 18 and 29, a male in his 40s, a female in her 50s and a male in his 70s — contracted the virus is currently being investigated by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health.

It was also reported by public health that two health-care workers were among the previously reported cases and that 13 new cases had a variant of concern.

Seven cases were considered resolved as of Wednesday, making the total active case count 121.