No cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday in Kingston region

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health region on Saturday.

With no new cases, and no additional cases resolved, there remain 20 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Public health will update the dashboard on Monday morning.