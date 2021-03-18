No link between current case count, student party, Moore says

While 55 of the city’s 69 COVID-19 cases are linked to post-secondary students, the region’s medical officer of health doesn’t believe the spread is out of control.

“The rate of growth is what happens when we get variants of concern,” Dr. Kieran Moore of Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health said during a news conference call Thursday, because it takes less contact to be passed from one person to another.

Variants of concern have been driving cases across Kingston and the province as a whole, he said.

None of the current cases are a result of a party held Friday night at which roughly 140 people were in attendance, he believes.

“We haven’t found it linked as a super-spreading event, but during our case and contact management, we certainly ask about potential acquisition sources and haven’t found a direct link,” Moore said.

The outbreak at Queen’s University residence Watts Hall continues, and three floors of the Albert Street residence are isolated, he said.

“In a residence, it can spread because you have intermittent contact just in the kitchen or the bathroom of a residence,” Moore offered.

The good news is that just 14 members of the community have tested positive.

“The only exposure potential through a student was through those swimming lessons, and we’ve controlled that exposure now as well,” he said.

Queen’s has closed down its athletics centre, which was frequented by some of the health unit’s “clients,” Moore said.

That’s what administrators did at Western University during its outbreak, Moore noted.

“This is common across university settings, where there’s a natural tendency, even for small social groups, to allow the virus to spread,” he suggested.

“We’ll get through it.”