No new cases; another variant of concern found

There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Kingston region today.

Six existing cases are now considered resolved, so the total case count drops to nine.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser.

According to Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health’s online dashboard, found through kflph.ca, a “variant of concern” was discovered in a Feb. 26 test.

Four cases in the area have been found to have a variant of concern. The variant in three of those cases has yet to be determined, while in one case it was B.1.1.7.