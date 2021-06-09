No new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston and Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington region on Wednesday.

With one additional case resolved, there are now 14 active cases in the KFL&A region.

Among previously reported cases, one case of a variant of concern has been identified.

KFL&A Public Health is continuing to encourage residents to get vaccinated and will be hosting a pop-up clinic for those over 18, on Saturday at the South Frontenac Township Public Library in Sydenham. Appointments will be available to book through the KFL&A Public Health website.