No new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday; walk-in clinic on Sunday

Zero cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health catchment area on Saturday.

With no new cases resolved, there remain nine active cases in the region.

Public health is encouraging all residents to get both their first and second doses of the vaccine. On Sunday, walk-in vaccinations will be available at the Strathcona Paper Centre in Napanee from 2 to 4:30 pm with no appointment required. Vaccination appointments and clinics are available on the public health social media accounts.