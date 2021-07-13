No new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday

There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington region on Tuesday.

With no new cases reported, and three additional cases resolved, there are now 14 active cases in the KFL&A region.

KFL&A Public Health is encouraging all residents to get fully vaccinated and is hosting a walk-in vaccination clinic at the Invista Centre today, July 13 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. All available appointments and clinics are posted on the KFL&A Public Health social media accounts.