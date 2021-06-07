No new cases of COVID-19 through the weekend
No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston and Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington region on Sunday.
With no additional cases resolved, there remain 19 active cases in KFL&A region.
Among previous cases, no new cases of variants of concerns were identified.
KFL&A Public Health is continuing to encourage residents to comply with public health mandates to keep social distance.
