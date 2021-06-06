No new cases of COVID reported on Saturday

Brigid Goulem
Jun 06, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported two new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, one in each Huron-Kinloss and The Blue Mountains.
The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported two new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, one in each Huron-Kinloss and The Blue Mountains.

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston and Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington region on Saturday.

With no additional cases resolved, there are 19 active cases in KFL&A region. Among previous cases, no new cases of variants of concerns were identified.

KFL&A is encouraging those who have not yet been vaccinated to book their appoint

or to register for the daily standby lists on the KFL&A public health website.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Kingston

This Week in Flyers