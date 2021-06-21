Notorious rapist, killer Bernardo to receive second parole hearing on Tuesday

The Parole Board of Canada will be holding a parole hearing on Tuesday for one of Canada’s most notorious killers.

Paul Bernardo, also known as the Scarborough Rapist, was convicted in 1993 for the rape and murder of teenagers Leslie Mahaffey, Kristen French and his then sister-in-law Tammy Holmolka.

He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years and was declared a dangerous offender.

Bernardo, who will be 57 in August, was incarcerated at Kingston Penitentiary after his trial in 1995 and moved to Millhaven Institution when Kingston Penitentiary closed in 2013.

Tuesday’s hearing will be held securely online, open only to approved observers and members of the media.

This will be Bernardo’s second parole hearing. In October of 2018, he was denied full or day parole after a three-hour hearing at Millhaven Institution.

