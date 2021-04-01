Number of new cases at university drops

So far this week, the number of new COVID-19 cases connected to Queen’s University is 1/10th of what it was two weeks ago.

According the university’s online case tracker (www.queensu.ca/covidinfo/case-tracker), just six new cases have been reported since Monday, all of them off-campus.

Between March 15 and 21, there 60 new cases reported, 56 of which were off-campus.

Last week, 16 new cases were reported.

Since Aug. 31, the date at which the online tracker starts, there have been a total of 206 cases at the university, with 175 of those cases now deemed resolved.

As of March 30, 22.1 per cent of the 920 cases in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington region since March 2020 have been linked to the university.