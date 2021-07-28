One active case of COVID-19 in Kingston region
No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington region on Wednesday.
With no additional recoveries, there remains one active case in the local public health region, and the case in question is in hospital.
One active case of COVID-19 in Kingston region
Public health and Kingston Health Sciences Centre have declared that the outbreak reported at Davies 5 unit of Kingston General Hospital has officially ended, and the unit is now welcoming visitors and admissions.
The public health unit is encouraging all members of the public to get vaccinated. Currently, 73 per cent of youth between the ages of 12 and 17 are partially vaccinated, and public health is hoping to reach 90 per cent before the mass vaccination clinics close in August.
Currently, first and second doses are available on a walk-in basis at vaccination clinics throughout the community. The Burr Gymnasium clinic at 18 George St. will be open for one last day on Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The Invista Centre will be open Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Saturday, Sunday and Monday, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Finally, the Strathcona Paper Centre in Napanee will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sunday and Monday.
Following the closure of mass vaccination clinics, beginning in August, vaccinations will be available at pharmacies throughout the community and mobile vaccination clinics.
Information regarding vaccination appointments and clinics can be found at kflaph.ca.