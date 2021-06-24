One case of COVID-19 reported in Kingston region on Thursday

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington (KFL&A) Public Health office in Kingston, Ont. on Thurs., March. 25, 2021.
One new case of COVID-19 was reported in the Kingston and Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington region by KFL&A Public Health on Thursday.

The case is among a woman in her 80s and is a verified close contact transmission.

Three additional cases were resolved on Thursday, bringing the regional total down to eight active cases.

KFL&A Public Health is encouraging residents to receive their first vaccine, and those who are eligible to sign up for their second dose.  Appointments are available on the KFL&A public health website, through the provincial COVAX system, and through local pharmacy partners.

