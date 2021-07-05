One case of COVID reported in Kingston on Saturday

Brigid Goulem
Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington (KFL&A) Public Health office in Kingston, Ont. on Thurs., March. 25, 2021.
Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington (KFL&amp;A) Public Health office in Kingston, Ont. on Thurs., March. 25, 2021. Photo by Julia McKay /The Whig-Standard

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington region on Saturday.

No demographic data was provided for the case.

With no additional cases reported as resolved, there are currently four active cases of COVID-19 in the KFLA region.

