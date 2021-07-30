One new case of COVID-19 in Kingston region

Article content

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health catchment area on Friday.

The new case was reported in a male, 18 to 29 years old, and is a travel-related transmission.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. One new case of COVID-19 in Kingston region Back to video

With one case resolved, there remains one active case in the region.

Public health continues to encourage all residents to get vaccinated.

According to a tweet posted on Friday by public health, the percentage of people between the ages of 12 and 34 who are fully vaccinated has not yet reached 60 per cent, with those 12 to 17 at 52 per cent and those 25 to 29 at 51 per cent%.

Youth 12 to 17 are particularly being encouraged to get vaccinated this week, as this is the last week in which students can get their first dose and then receive their second dose before the start of the school year in September.

Vaccines will be available on a walk-in basis for those 12 and older on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kingston Community Health Centres on Weller Avenue.