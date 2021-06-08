One new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region
One new case of COVID-19 was reported in the Kingston and Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington region on Tuesday.
The reported case was a woman in her 30s who contracted the virus through close contact transmission.
With one additional case resolved, there remain 15 active cases in the KFL&A region.
