One new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in the Kingston and Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington region on Tuesday.

The reported case was a woman in her 30s who contracted the virus through close contact transmission.

One new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region

With one additional case resolved, there remain 15 active cases in the KFL&A region.