One new case of COVID-19 reported in Kingston region

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health catchment area on Friday.

The reported case was a male in his 60s and it is a confirmed close-contact transmission.

With one additional case resolved, there remain 20 active cases in the region.

There remains an active outbreak in the Davies 5 unit at Kingston General Hospital. Public health is warning individuals who visited the unit that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and is encouraging possible contacts to get tested as soon as possible, to monitor for symptoms and to self-isolate if symptomatic.

Public health is continuing to encourage all residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible and has a number of appointments available on its website.