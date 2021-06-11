One new case of COVID-19 reported on Thursday

The Whig-Standard
Jun 11, 2021  •  11 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
One new case of COVID-19 was reported in the Kingston and Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington region on Thursday.

With two additional cases resolved, there are now 13 active cases of COVID-19 in the KFL&A region.

The reported case was a female between ages 10 and 17, and is still being investigated as to the source of transmission.

KFL&A Public Health is encouraging those who have not yet been vaccinated to register on their daily stand-by lists or to sign up for an appointment at this weekend’s drive/bike/walk-thru clinic at South Frontenac Public Services in Sydenham.

