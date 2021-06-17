One new case of COVID-19 reported in Kingston region on Thursday

Article content

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health catchment area on Thursday.

The new case was a male between the ages of 10 and 17 and is currently under investigation to determine the source of transmission.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. One new case of COVID-19 reported in Kingston region on Thursday Back to video

With two additional recoveries, there are now three active cases in the Kingston region.

Among the three active cases, two remain in hospital, though Dr. Hugh Guan, acting medical officer of health for KFL&A Public Health, confirmed in a media call on Thursday that the two patients are “quite stable.”

While Dr. Guan is cautiously optimistic about the COVID-19 trends in the region, he encourages residents to continue to get vaccinated and to continue to observe public health protocols as we progress through the reopening stages.