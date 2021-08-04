One new case of COVID-19 reported Wednesday

Article content

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health region on Wednesday.

The case was reported to be a male in his 70s and is still under investigation as to the source of transmission.

With no additional cases resolved, there are now six active cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region.

Public health is encouraging all residents to get two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccines are available by appointment at the public health office in Kingston on Thursday and Friday, and multiple mobile clinics will be operating throughout the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington region throughout the week.