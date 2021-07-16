One new case of COVID reported on Friday

Article content

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington region on Friday.

The case was reported among a female in her 40s, and is currently under investigation as to the source of transmission.

One additional case has been resolved and there remain nine active cases in the KFL&A region.

KFL&A Public Health is encouraging all residents who have not yet been vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible and has available appointments and clinics on their social media pages.