One new COVID-19 case after a weekend of no cases

KINGSTON — Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health reported one new COVID-19 case in the Kingston region, after a weekend of no cases.

The case, a male in his 60s, was identified through close contact.

One new COVID-19 case after a weekend of no cases

This brings the local active case count down to six, with six resolved and one VOC identified.

With Ontario moving into Step 1 of the Reopening Ontario roadmap, the focus now is on vaccinations, with continued recommendations of limiting group sizes and individual safety measures of physical distancing, hand hygiene and wearing a face covering in public.

“Daily standby lists are available for those waiting for their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and those eligible for their second dose,” public health said via Twitter.

Public health has switched to an online single sign-up list at the Invista Centre in Kingston and the Strathcona Paper Centre in Napanee for people eligible for either their first or second doses.

As well, a first dose only daily standby sign-up list is available for appointments at Kingston Community Health Centres, 263 Weller Ave., with this list being reset each day.

The public can get updates by following public health online via its Twitter account at twitter.com/KFLAPH.