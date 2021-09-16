One new COVID-19 case in KFL&A Thursday

One new positive COVID-19 case was reported Thursday by Kingston, Frontenac, and Lennox and Addington Public Health.

The new case is a female in her 30s. How she contracted the virus is under investigation.

Eight previous cases are now considered resolved, dropping the total number of cases to 39.

A variant of concern was identified in a previously reported case.