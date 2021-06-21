One new COVID-19 case reported on Monday, seven over the weekend

KINGSTON – Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health reported one new COVID-19 case on Monday, following seven over the weekend.

With one resolved case, this brings the local active case count to nine.

Monday’s new case is a female under the age of ten, contracted through close contact.

The cases from the weekend include one female, aged 18-29, and three men, ages 10-17, in their 30s and in their 40s, all through close contact. As well, there was one female in her 30s identified as contacting it through travel and two cases still under investigation, a female in her 50s and one in her 60s.

These cases include six VOCs.

KFL&A Public Health is also warning of a delay in Pfizer vaccine supply that will impact vaccine appointments for youth aged 12-17 in the region.

In a media release, Public Health explained that as a result of the delay in vaccine shipments, youth with appointments on June 22-24 will be contacted by Public Health to rebook their appointment. Individuals above the age of 18 are encouraged to keep their appointments and receive the Moderna vaccine.