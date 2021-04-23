Online event to look at COVID vaccines

A Kingston physician will discuss COVID-19 vaccines during an online event being held Tuesday evening.

Pathway to Education’s “COVID Vaccines: Info Night” will feature Dr. Mary Rowland, a family physician at Kingston Community Health Centres, who will discuss what is currently happening with vaccinations and answer questions from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The free information session is being held on Zoom. To join, go to us02web.zoom.us/j/84360188289 or, if using the app, you can use the meeting identification number 843 6018 8289.