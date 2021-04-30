Ontario asks for mandatory three-day hotel quarantines at land crossings

Article content

TORONTO — Ontario is asking the federal government to impose mandatory three-day quarantines in hotels for travellers entering Canada at land crossings.

Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones made the request to Ottawa in a letter sent Thursday, saying the measure is needed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“While returning international air travellers are required to quarantine at a federally designated hotel, it has become evident that individuals are able to bypass this requirement,” the ministers wrote. “This loophole represents a significant threat to the health and well-being of Ontarians.”

Travellers landing at Canada’s international airports already have to stay in a federally approved hotel for three days while awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test done upon arrival. The hotel quarantine is part of a 14-day quarantine that can be completed at their destination if they test negative.

Elliott and Jones said in their letter that there have been reports of international travellers booking flights into nearby American airports, taking a taxi to a United States-Canada land crossing and walking or driving across the border.

“These reports are deeply troubling and further illustrate the extreme risk that inadequate border measures pose in the face of deadly COVID-19 variants,” the ministers said in the letter.