Article content

TORONTO — Ontarians 45 and older living in more than 100 neighbourhoods deemed at high risk for COVID-19 can book vaccines at mass immunization clinics starting today.

The Ontario government says child-care workers employed in a licensed child-care setting will be able to book on Thursday, and those in unlicensed settings can set up appointments in the coming weeks.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ontario expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in more than 100 at-risk neighbourhoods Back to video

The province says it is expanding vaccine eligibility despite delays and uncertainty surrounding the arrival of more doses.

Ontario is expecting nearly 4.1 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot next month but is waiting for confirmation of shipments for the Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Meanwhile, the province is asking Ottawa for enhanced measures for interprovincial travellers as it grapples with skyrocketing hospitalizations and cases of COVID-19 variants.

In a letter Monday to the federal ministers of health and public safety, Ontario says it has already closed its Quebec and Manitoba boundaries to non-essential travel, but there are no measures in place to protect provinces from the spread of COVID-19 variants through interprovincial air travel, an area of federal responsibility.