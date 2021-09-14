This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Ontario lays out guidelines for vaccine certificate enforcement

Ontario lays out guidelines for vaccine certificate enforcement

Article content The Ontario government has released more guidance for businesses regarding the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccine certificate system.

Article content On Tuesday, the province announced that Ontario businesses enforcing the province’s COVID-19 vaccine certificate system won’t have to verify medical exemptions, acknowledging the system was vulnerable to fraud. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ontario lays out guidelines for vaccine certificate enforcement Back to video The system takes effect on Wednesday next week, requiring patrons to show proof of full vaccination and a piece of ID to enter settings that include restaurants, theatres and gyms. Businesses and customers can be fined for non-compliance. While businesses will need to ensure the name and date of birth on a patron’s vaccination receipt match those on an identification document, the venues will not need to validate any medical exemption notes presented. The government acknowledged that the system was open to abuse as it detailed guidelines for the policy on Tuesday. “There may be some situations where people don’t have valid medical exemptions. However, we expect that they will be few and far between,” said Health Minister Christine Elliott. Dr. Kieran Moore, the province’s top doctor, said there are very few approved medical exemptions to vaccination. He said medical professionals who abuse the system may be disciplined, and customers who use fraudulent medical notes may also be penalized. The province also said a standardized note for exemptions was being developed for medical professionals to issue. Locally, while businesses are happy to comply with the regulations, some owners feel that watching for fraud falls beyond their scope of expertise.

Article content “We can only control what we can control. We’re not the police, we’re not anybody except owners of our own business trying to stay open and follow the guidelines,” said John Maveety, owner of UFIT Kingston, in an interview with the Whig-Standard. For Maveety, he believes that expanding vaccine mandate would help with confusion around fraud and encourage more people to get vaccinated. “The thing that I dislike about the whole idea is that it’s ‘pick and choose’ as to which industries are being told they have to do this. If they were to make this more universal, then people would have a better understanding as to how to go about it, and maybe more people would get vaccinated,” he said. While Maveety was glad to see some guidelines, he is skeptical that things will not change before the 22nd. “I’m sure it’s probably to going to change the day before. There’s still another week, and the (Ford) government seems to wait until the 24th hour to tell us what they want,” he said. Paul Fortier, owner of the Renaissance Event Venue and the Backyard Patio, believes a vaccine verification system is an important step in addressing COVID-19, but recognizes that it will take more work on the part of businesses. “The passport is probably an effective strategy to encourage people to get vaccinated, and it’s also a strategy to ensure that people who need to come indoors, feel more comfortable knowing that those people who are there are also vaccinated,” he said in an interview with the Whig-Standard. “In terms of the extra effort—it’s worth the trouble. It is more work. We need to have people greeting at all our doors, to make sure they are vaccinated and have a passport in place.”

Article content Concerns about unaddressed issues in the vaccine verification system were echoed by the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, which said it welcomed the guidance but had some concerns, including the extra staff required. Rocco Rossi, the chamber’s president, said businesses want vaccination guidelines for employers, legal protections for businesses in the event of lawsuits, and funding for resources needed to enforce the rules, such as hiring more staff. He also asked the government to consider expanding capacity limits for affected businesses when it’s safe to do so. Provincial enforcement officers will start visiting businesses this week to discuss the new certificate system, the government said. Businesses are instructed to contact law enforcement about harassment or threats over the policy.

“If at any point they feel threatened, we want them to call 911 as soon as possible to make sure that our police officers can be there to assist,” Elliott said, adding that it’s up to individual police forces to decide how to ready themselves for the system’s implementation. The government said all provincial offences officers — including bylaw, police and public health inspectors — can provide education on the system and issue fines related to it. Elliott said the province is allowing medical exemptions under the certificate system so that people with legitimate reasons for not getting immunized can still have access to spaces where proof-of-vaccination will be required.

Article content The system will initially require patrons to show a paper or digital receipt of vaccination along with a form of government-issued identification, such as a driver’s licence, birth certificate or health card. On Oct. 22, the province aims to launch a QR code and verification app for businesses to streamline the process. Elliott said the QR code and app would help reduce the risk of fraudulent exemptions. But people won’t be required to download the code and can keep using paper records if they choose to. Retail stores and services considered “essential,” like grocery stores, are exempt from the rules. There are also exemptions for people entering an establishment to use a washroom, to pay for or pick up an order, to access an outdoor area not covered by the policy, or to purchase admission tickets. The system also doesn’t apply to venue staff. People under age 12 who can’t be vaccinated are also exempt, as are people under 18 entering facilities for organized sports. NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said the government’s guidelines for the policy have come too late and don’t address its loopholes. “It continues to be full of exemptions and it’s pretty confusing,” Horwath said. She accused the government of “giving oxygen” to anti-vaccine groups by not presenting a fulsome policy as COVID-19 infections are rising in the province. The province said first doses of COVID-19 vaccines increased by nearly 30 per cent the week after it announced the vaccine certificate system it said was aimed at protecting the vulnerable and avoiding another lockdown. Also on Tuesday, the province announced it would offer third COVID-19 doses to more people with specific health conditions, following guidance from a national immunization committee. People undergoing treatment for tumors, more transplant recipients, people with Stage 3 or advanced HIV and others undergoing immunisuppressive therapies are now eligible to receive a third vaccine dose to boost their immunity to the virus. Ontario reported 577 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and six more deaths linked to the virus.

