Ontario sending more vaccines to hot spots, promises 18-plus vaccine access by end of May

Article content

TORONTO — Ontario will send half its available COVID-19 vaccines to hot spots for the next two weeks and expects to offer shots to all adults provincewide by the last week of May.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province is making the changes to its vaccine rollout as it overcomes serious supply issues that have plagued the effort since it launched.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ontario sending more vaccines to hot spots, promises 18-plus vaccine access by end of May Back to video

A fresh influx of doses will allow Ontario to send half its vaccine supply to 114 postal codes identified as hot spots in the first two weeks of May and will also permit the province to progress more quickly to new age groups, Elliott said.

“This will allow the province and our partners to further accelerate our vaccine rollout and get more shots into arm,” she said. “This includes a focus on getting vaccines to those most at risk.”

The move to send half the vaccine supply to hot spots — which currently get 25 per cent of shots — follows a recommendation from the province’s science advisers to allocate shots based on transmission rate rather than age group.