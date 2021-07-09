Businesses seek clarity as Ontario enters Stage 3 of reopening earlier than anticipated
Article content
The provincial government announced Friday that Ontario will be moving into Stage 3 of the Roadmap to Reopening earlier than anticipated, with restrictions easing at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 16.
Advertisement
Article content
In a news conference on Friday afternoon, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, explained that the province has surpassed the vaccination threshold necessary to move into the next stage of reopening. This will include the resumption of indoor dining, the reopening of gyms, outdoor dining with no restrictions on guests, the resumption of indoor spectator sports and the reopening of concert venues, cinemas, museums and galleries.
Businesses seek clarity as Ontario enters Stage 3 of reopening earlier than anticipated Back to video
The announcement indicates a looming return to pre-pandemic activities, but some businesses are looking for more clarity on the specifics of the guidelines.
For Kingston 1000 Islands Cruises, the increased capacity is a welcome change, but the reopening process has been frustrating.
“We welcome the increased capacity,” Kingston 1000 Islands Cruises general manager Hugh Mackenzie said. “We have six days to respond, to change our programs, get our staff in, and we’re looking for some clarity on some issues.”
For dining cruises in particular, the restrictions are unclear. While the dining component of the cruise could be understood as subject to restaurant restrictions, tour boats have been given other restrictions, some of which appear contradictory.
“For restaurants, they can (reopen) indoor dining, and they have a reference to plexiglass between tables, but they haven’t included that for boat tours, so that’s something they’ve overlooked,” Mackenzie explained.
Advertisement
Article content
At the moment, Mackenzie is hoping that dining tours such as the Kingston 1000 Islands Cruises can be considered equivalent to restaurants in terms of restrictions and capacity.
“We want the capacity criteria that (restaurants) would have. We’ve spent $30,000 on plexiglass dividers trying to guess what the government would allow us and asking for confirmation about that. Do we assume that we can operate equivalent to restaurants when we are dining on (the boat) the Island Queen? If that’s the case, the restrictions announced are workable, but again we’d like to see what the long-range plans are, when will we get back to full capacity and what will the criteria be for that?” he said.
The long-term plans are a source of tension for companies such as Kingston 1000 Islands Cruises, where larger events need to be considered and planned well in advance.
“We want to know what we can expect from Stage 4 or full opening. We want to be able to tell our wedding clients, ‘Yes, you can have your wedding.’ We want to be able to tell corporate clients, ‘Yes, you can have your event on board the boat in September.’ There’s long planning horizons on some of these events,” Mackenzie said.
Mackenzie expressed his frustration at the lack of communication of the longer-term reopening plans in the province.
“When they call it a roadmap, you expect more than just knowing what will be 50 metres ahead. You want to know what the next 10 kilometres look like,” he said.