Article content

The Ontario government will release its opening plan for the province “very soon,” Health Minister Christine Elliott says.

The government will not recycle its COVID-19 colour-coded framework which created a patchwork of rules across the province ranging from the lightest restrictions in green zones to lockdown measures in grey zones.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ontario to release opening plan 'very soon:' Health Minister Back to video

“We have been working with the chief medical officer of health and medical experts on a safe and careful reopening of Ontario because the last thing you want is to go into it too quickly and get into a fourth wave,” Elliott said Tuesday. “We have to do everything we can to avoid that. So that we are working on that. We expect it will be available very soon.”

As the number of daily cases trends downwards and the weather warms up, the Doug Ford government is under increasing pressure to reopen golf courses, tennis courts, summer camps and a multitude of other recreational activities.