Ontario to require proof of vaccination in high-risk settings

TORONTO — Ontario residents will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 22 to enter some public settings considered high-risk, including restaurants, theatres, gyms and other venues.

The province shared details of its vaccine certificate policy today, which won’t apply to essential services like health-care settings and grocery stores.

Under the new rules, individuals are considered fully vaccinated if 14 days have passed since they received the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

There will be exceptions for those with limited medical exemptions and children under 12 who can’t be vaccinated.

At first, patrons will need to show a paper or digital receipt of vaccination along with another form of identification to gain access to spaces covered by the new rules.

On Oct. 22, the province aims to launch a QR code and verification app for businesses to streamline the process.

What will Ontario’s vaccine certification program look like?

Ontario says its COVID-19 vaccination certificate program will come into effect Sept. 22. Here’s a look at how it will work:

How will I show my proof of vaccination?

Initially, residents will show a PDF or printout of the vaccination receipt they received when they got their COVID-19 shots, along with a government-issued piece of ID such as a photo health card or driver’s licence.

The province is expected to launch a system in late October that will send everyone a QR code to accompany their vaccination receipt. It will also launch an app that will allow service providers to scan the QR codes as proof of vaccination.

In which settings will patrons need to show that they’re fully vaccinated?

-Restaurants and bars, with exceptions for patio, takeout and delivery services