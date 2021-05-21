Ontario to resume AstraZeneca shots for COVID-19, but only as a second dose

TORONTO — Ontario is resuming use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19, but only as a second dose.

Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, says the health risks posed by the vaccine are low.

AstraZeneca is associated with rare, potentially fatal blood clots.

As a result, several provinces stopped using it more than a week ago, pending further research.

The province says new data indicates the benefits far outweigh the risk with second doses.

Ontario has tens of thousands of doses of the vaccine set to expire at the end of the month.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Friday that Ontario recorded a record-high number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in a single day. She said 158,524 shots were administered in Ontario since Thursday’s report.

In all, more than 7.7 million doses have been administered in the province.

Williams’ announcement comes after Ontario unveiled a three-step reopening plan that will lift public health restrictions based on vaccination rates and other indicators starting in mid-June.

Before that plan kicks in, the province will reopen outdoor recreational amenities such as golf courses and tennis courts on Saturday, following heavy criticism from experts who said outdoor activities were important for physical and mental health.