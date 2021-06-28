Article content

Lennox and Addington County Ontario Provincial Police are asking for assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old man from Greater Napanee.

Lucas Myles Greene was last seen on June 26 at approximately 7:30 p.m., an OPP news release said, when he left his home in Adolphustown in Greater Napanee and did not return. Police and Greene’s family are concerned for his well-being.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. OPP ask for public's help finding Greater Napanee man Back to video

He is described as a white male, approximately six feet tall and heavy set. Greene was last seen wearing black pants, a blue-and-white checkered shirt and currently has a shaved head.

Greene has connections to Napanee and Kingston. Any person having contact with him or with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Lennox and Addington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.