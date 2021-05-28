OPP Briefs: Drug trafficking charges; vehicle hits stop sign

Article content

Picton pair face drug trafficking charges

Prince Edward Ontario Provincial Police arrested two people from Picton in the early morning hours of Wednesday and charged the man and the woman with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, an OPP news release said Friday.

The detachment officers were assisted by the East Region Community Street Crime Unit, East Region Canine Unit, East Region Tactics and Rescue Unit as well as the OPP’s Emergency Response Team in executing the warrant.

Officers seized a cellphone, a quantity of suspected cocaine and a quantity of currency.

Dorothy Spiers, 47, and Christopher McCall, 50, of Prince Edward County were arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, a Schedule 1 substance, for the purpose of trafficking.

Both individuals were released on a promise to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Picton on July 14.

If anyone has any knowledge of this incident, they are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersquinte.ca, where they may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.