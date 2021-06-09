





Article content On his first day as a bus operator in May 2020, Wayne Zybala was nervous as he embarked on his route from the Cataraqui Centre west to Amherstview and back. He was worried about how many passengers he would have, how people would react, and, most importantly, about contracting COVID-19. Zybala had been working as a passenger relations associate for Kingston Transit prior to the pandemic, but as ridership declined and transit services were reduced, there was little need for his position and he was redeployed as a bus operator. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Pandemic slowed but didn't stop city's bus service Back to video During the COVID-19 pandemic, a sharp decline in ridership led to a significant drop in revenue for transit agencies across Canada and, for the past 16 months, Kingston Transit has been working to address this revenue shortage while continuing to provide transit services for Kingston residents. Bus operators like Zybala have been instrumental in ensuring the continuation of transit services, a service that has been crucial for essential workers to safely get to and back from work.

Article content According to Zybala, most of the passengers on Kingston buses for the past year have been essential workers. “We were picking up very few people, and the people who were being picked up were the essential employees — the health-care workers, the personal support workers who still had to do home visits with people, people who work in grocery stores and pharmacies, custodial services — people who all do very important things,” Zybala told the Whig-Standard. That he was helping essential workers travel to and from their jobs highlighted for Zybala the importance of his role and that of his fellow bus operators. “We were trying our best to get them where they needed to get to in a timely manner,” he said. “It was almost surreal looking back on it now, but at the time it was a little nerve-racking.” Like many others, Zybala is immunocompromised, and the concern of contracting COVID-19 was always on his mind. “I always think what happens if I do contract COVID-19: do I get sick? Do I not get sick? But, after a while, you learn to deal with it,” he said. In order to protect himself and to gain so peace of mind, he was diligent with the public health protocols and ensuring he was protected. Taking “the appropriate measures at the time and keeping your distance and following the protocols laid out at the time,” he explained. “It gives more ease of mind when you’re able to do that.” While Zybala is consistent about complying with public health protocols, he said that isn’t always the case with passengers. From time to time, people forget their masks or don’t have one, and, in those cases, he would offer them a spare one. While this was generally accepted, he would always try to have compassion for whatever circumstances people may be in.

Article content “People were generally accepting of (a mask),” he said. “But if somebody has a medical problem, if they have a breathing issue, they can’t wear a mask. I have no problem with that. I don’t want to make someone sicker, or people more uncomfortable if they can’t wear a mask. Or deny them a ride if they’re trying to get to a doctor’s appointment, or pick up a prescription, or get their groceries, or whatever.” According to Zybala, this compassion and understanding is consistent for most drivers, who can sometimes be on the receiving end of somebody’s bad day — especially in a time as stressful as a global pandemic. “Ninety-eight, 99% of the time, passengers are great, but, sometimes, people are having a bad day and you don’t what has happened to them,” he said. “You don’t know what battles people are fighting, intensified by the pandemic. You kind of learn to roll with the punches and go from there.” Rolling with the punches was a consistent theme for Kingston Transit throughout the pandemic. Jeremy DaCosta, director of Transit Services at Kingston Transit, explained that at the start of the pandemic, there was a lot of uncertainty about what kind of support the agency would receive, and how they would continue to provide an essential service while experiencing a sharp decline in revenue. “All transit systems are in a position where they are experience declining ridership and an uncertainty about how ridership will recover, and at what rate it will recover. That is absolutely common across our country. Our ridership levels right now are at about 30% of what they would have been pre-pandemic,” DaCosta said in an interview.

Article content When the pandemic first hit, in anticipation of the lost revenue from user fees, Kingston Transit reduced services to the bare bones, but not so much that essential workers couldn’t get to their jobs. “We tried to determine how we would deliver a core backbone, a core network of transit routes, that would continue to serve our community with a span of hours that would allow us to meet the needs of essential workers but did not supply the same level of frequency or the same level of convenience that our passengers were used to,” DaCosta explained. Despite being a necessary decision, DaCosta explained that reducing service was the hardest part of the pandemic for Kingston Transit. “We have worked so hard over the last 10 years to build our service up and to make our service the kind of service that our community wanted to use,” he said. “And then to have to, in a moment, dismantle that and reduce our service levels, that was very hard on us. It was all about growing our transit service over the last decade. In many ways we’re back at the beginning again.” While the agency drastically reduced service in the early days of the pandemic, the federal and provincial governments have stepped in to provide financial relief to ensure that transit can continue to provide essential transportation. The federal and provincial governments jointly implemented the Safe Restart Agreement, which provided $4 billion in funding to ensure that transit systems across the province could continue to operate, and to help fund the necessary investments to ensure that such systems would be safe.

Article content “That funding has helped to bridge that gap and has allowed us to continue to deliver service without having a direct impact on the municipal tax base or asking our passengers to pay more money,” DaCosta said. “So that funding continues through this year and that funding will provide us an opportunity for ridership to rebuild, and allow our service to rebuild, and therefore revenues back to where they were accordingly.” With this financial support, and a steadily increasing number of riders, DaCosta is cautiously optimistic that Kingston Transit will continue to grow — they’re recruiting more staff and transit operators — but insists that this growth will reflect the changing needs of the community. “We may not be at the point yet to understand if the pandemic has changed the way in which the transit service needs to operate in our community,” he said. “The transit service is going to adjust, it’s going to be flexible. If we need to adjust to meet the needs of the community, we will. It’s fair to say there’s some uncertainty at this point about how that might look, but the optimist in me says we are going to rebuild our transit service to what we had pre-pandemic.”

