Pandemic 'under control' in KFL&A, Moore believes

While the director of Ontario’s COVID-19 science advisory table described the pandemic in the province as “out of control” on Monday, the Kingston region isn’t, the region’s medical officer of health said Tuesday.

“In (Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington), I have to say we’ve got it under control,” Dr. Kieran Moore said during a media call. “Ten days ago, I may have said something different, but I’m very happy with the trend downwards.”

While the area averaged 40 cases for every 100,000 people last week to 10 days ago, Moore said, that number has since dropped decisively (it was 22.5 cases per 100,000 Tuesday afternoon).

“We’re trending in the right direction. More and more people are recovering, so our numbers are coming down,” Moore pointed out.

“It’s all around us and can flare up at any time. We really learned that two weeks ago that our numbers can be quite volatile.”

The region was able to suppress the variants of concern that are behind the surge in positive cases around the province lately, Moore feels.