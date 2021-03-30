Party didn't spike local COVID cases, public health says

Article content

A 140-person party that took place on the eve of a class order that limits indoor and outdoor gatherings to five people coming into effect didn’t cause a spike in positive cases, the public health unit found.

“We could not see a strong association (with) that event,” Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health, said Tuesday about the March 12 party on Brock Street.

“We do know there were other, smaller parties along many of the downtown streets, but those all seem to be getting much better under control.

“Many of those individuals have isolated for their 10 days, they’ve been contacted by public health and are now fully recovered, which is great news for them and for the community.”