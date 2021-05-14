Pharmacies to begin administering Pfizer vaccine
Article content
Local pharmacies will soon be stocked with an mRNA vaccine.
Until now, only the AstraZeneca vaccine has been administered through pharmacies, but a successful pilot project has given the green light to the Pfizer vaccine being used.
Pharmacies to begin administering Pfizer vaccine Back to video
“They’re anticipating receiving more vaccine next week,” local medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said. “Once we get exact confirmation of quantity and where the vaccine is, we will ensure that the community is aware through communication directly through our website and through you and social media. To me this is very exciting.”
The pharmacies will have to follow the provincial rollout guidelines, which now include those 40 years of age and up as well as essential workers who can’t work at home.
Some of the “pharmacy partners” have already attended Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health’s clinics “to review the process for preparation of the vaccines for the pharmacy setting,” Moore noted.
Pharmacies are supplied directly by the provincial government rather than through public health.
The shipment of the Pfizer vaccine to this area will rise from 5,850 doses this week to 9,360 the next two weeks, and then to 10,530 doses by the beginning of June.
Advertisement
Article content
“We’re now realizing we’re gonna have even more than that available through other channels. We have around 2,000 doses that now our primary care partners will be providing directly over the coming weeks, and then I think many thousands of doses through our pharmacy partners, so this is really heartening for me to hear,” Moore said. “The supply chain is improving dramatically, and we’ll be further able to offer first doses.”
People who received the AstraZeneca vaccine through a pharmacy, as Moore himself did, will be notified when a second dose becomes available. Ontario should receive a third of the next shipment, or around 600,000 doses, he said.
“And that will be available for second doses,” Moore explained. “Typically, the normal dosing that has the best immunity is four months, so I’m anticipating having my second dose of AstraZeneca in July. If you are a high-risk individual, you may get that accelerated to three months.”
Like many, Moore wasn’t given a date for his second dose.
“I have more confidence now that we’ve been informed that the supply is in Canada and will be distributed to Ontario and then to the pharmacies,” he said, adding that people will receive the same vaccine for their second shot.
“So pharmacies will have multiple products available to you, and we’ll be notifying people on the dose interval.”